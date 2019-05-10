Age of Wonders III is Free from the Humble Store Until May 11th

Claim Your Copy Within the Next 24 Hours

Paradox Interactive‘s RPG Strategy game Age of Wonders III is the latest freebie from the Humble Store. As usual, this is free to keep once you claim a copy. Although it is only for a limited time and there are only a limited amount of keys available.

Age of Wonders III is the long anticipated sequel to the award-winning

turn-based fantasy strategy series. Delivering a unique mix of Empire Building, Role Playing and Warfare. Users can choose between six RPG style leader classes: Sorcerer, Theocrat, Rogue, Warlord, Archdruid or a Dreadnought.

How Can I Get a Free Key for Age of Wonders III?

All you need is a valid e-mail address. There is no need for credit card or PayPal information. Follow this link, and click on “Get the Game”.

It will ask you to subscribe to Humble Bundle‘s newsletter via e-mail prior to claiming it.

After which, the key claim link will be sent to your e-mail which you can claim redeem on Steam.

Can My PC Run Age of Wonders III?

The game came out back in 2014, so its system requirements are not particularly stringent.

Minimum:



OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1

Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 @ 2.4 Ghz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ @2.6 Ghz

Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 @ 2.4 Ghz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ @2.6 Ghz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia 8800 / ATi Radeon HD 3870 with 512MB or Laptop integrated Intel HD 3000 with 3GB system ram

nVidia 8800 / ATi Radeon HD 3870 with 512MB or Laptop integrated Intel HD 3000 with 3GB system ram DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 10 GB available space

10 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9 Compatible

Recommended: