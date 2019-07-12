Age of Wonders III is Free to Keep on Steam Until July 15th

/ 1 hour ago
Age of Wonders III is Free to Keep on Steam Until July 15th

Age of Wonders III is currently available with a 100% discount on Steam. Yes, that means it is completely free. Best of all, it is not a demo version. Once you add it to your Steam library, the full game is yours forever.

The promotion is in celebration of the upcoming release of Age of Wonders: Planetfall, the latest in Triumph Studios’ franchise. Age of Wonders III originally came out back in 2014 and enjoys a “very positive” user rating. Unlike other strategy games, users select three RPG-style leaders. The game also mixes in a lot of RPG and fantasy elements, making it a unique experience.

Up to When Can I Claim This Offer?

This promotion is available until July 15th, so you still have a few days. To claim it, simply go to the Age of Wonders III product page on Steam and press ‘add to cart’. Even if you do not have a Steam account, registration is free. It just requires a valid e-mail address. There are no credit card requirements to complete the ‘free’ transaction.

Can My System Run Age of Wonders III?

Age of Wonders III is 5 years old now so it does not take much to run.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 @ 2.4 Ghz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ @2.6 Ghz
  • Memory: 2 GB RAM
  • Graphics: nVidia 8800 / ATi Radeon HD 3870 with 512MB or Laptop integrated Intel HD 3000 with 3GB system ram
  • DirectX: Version 9.0c
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 10 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX 9 Compatible

Recommended Requirements

  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 Ghz or AMD Phenom X4 9900 @ 2.6 Ghz
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: nVidia Geforce 460 1GB or AMD Radeon HD 6850 1GB
  • DirectX: Version 9.0c
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 10 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX 9 Compatible
