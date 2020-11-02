AI Camera Confuses Bald Linesman’s Head With the Football

Having been bald since I was about 24-years-old, I must confess to being not that bothered about it. Quite frankly, even when I did have hair on my head, I never did much interesting with it (except a rather unfortunate mullet period that I suspect my current baldness is punishment for). It seems, however, that bald people are in the spotlight again as a recent football match between Scottish sides Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ayr United resulted in hilarity as the AI camera, designed to focus on the ball, was more interesting in checking out the linesman’s bald head.

AI Camera Confuses Bald Head For Football

Admittedly, Inverness Caledonian Thistle VS Ayr United isn’t exactly a match that shares the same profile as far, for example, Liverpool VS Everton (no offence to their supporters or our Scottish readers). It seems, however, that despite the relatively low-key nature of these sides, this may well end up representing one of the most popular matches of the year.

And yes, courtesy of YouTube channel ‘Chuckiehands‘ we do have a video of it which you can check out below!

What Do We Think?

Well… even as a bald person I can certainly see the amusing side of this. It does, however, beg the question as to whether this will legitimately be a bigger problem between the follically impaired and sports that use (or plan to adopt) this AI camera technology. Who knows, it may end up that if there’s a bald official, player, or athlete on the pitch, they might have to either paint their head or start wearing a wig as to not disrupt the footage for those watching at home! – Albeit, I daresay that those who did watch this wouldn’t have minded that much.

