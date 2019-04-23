AI-Enhanced Texture Pack for Fallout New Vegas Released

Modders Keeping the Fallout Dream Alive

Great news for Fallout fans who are still playing New Vegas after all these years. A new set of textures has been released by modder DcCharge on NexusMods (via DSOGaming).

Sure there are other texture enhancements out there for the aging game. However, this one is improves the quality of 15,000 textures. Moreover, it is made using Gigapixel AI, Waifu2x, ESRGAN, ImageMagick, Open Object REXX scripts and GIMP 2.

What is Included in This Texture Mod?

The 15,000 count includes 13,000 upscaled textures from the base game, plus 2,000 textures from DLCs.

Original Fallout New Vegas Textures (low-res)

Although that number is quite high, DcCharge did not include Level of detail (LOD) textures, tree bill boards and a good portion of the interface files.

AI-Enhanced Fallout New Vegas Textures (4X resolution)

Where Can I Download This Fallout: New Vegas Mod?

Simply follow this link via Nexus Mods to download the file. There are also comparison screenshots there showcasing what this mod adds or changes.

It comes in multiple 2X or 4X texture packs and vary in size, from a few hundred megabytes to several gigabytes.

Just the 4X-size clutter texture pack alone is over 4.0GB in size, in comparison the 2X-size resolution clutter texture pack is only 340MB. So make sure to get the right version depending on what your PC can handle.

