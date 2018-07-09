Wayve AI Learns To Drive A Car In Just 20 Minutes

With self-driving cars clearly going to play a major part in our future, there is, of course, more than one way to skin a cat. While Tesla, Jaguar Land Rover, and other companies look to build their technology, Wayve has done something that is arguably far more impressive.

In a report via CNET, this AI has learned how to drive a car in just 20 minutes. So much for 10-20 hour long lessons!

Learning With A Little Help

The technology behind Wayve is what is known as ‘reinforcement learning’. The AI on the car initially knows nothing beyond some of the basic remits of how to ‘go’. This is, however, a rather unique design as the Wayve is designed to specifically learn from its mistakes based on driver correction. Think of it as being on a driving lesson with the teacher having those duel-controls.

During the various road tests, initially the AI makes several mistakes and the driver has to correct them. The AI, however, learns from each and every one of these mistakes and specifically the corrective action is taken to avoid impact. From this, the AI is ingeniously able to go from being a complete novice to a reasonably competent driver in just 20 minutes.

Good Car!

The AI is programmed to understand that the longer it can go without input from the human, the better it is doing. This is the basic premise for it’s learning capability. In addition, this is the first time it has been used in an automated car. This certainly isn’t the best template for cars going forward. You couldn’t ask for a new car to learn each time on the open roads, could you? It does, however, provide an excellent direction to take AI learning patterns in the future.

What do you think? Impressed with the technology? – Let us know in the comments!