AI Will Not Replace Human Jobs But It Might Change Them

It’s one of the longest standing critical argument against robots. Namely that one day they’re going to have all our jobs and make the human workforce redundant. It’s an argument that has been made since automation first began in the industrial revolution and so far, despite the doom and gloom, the status quo has remained the same.

The jobs may not necessarily stay, but they will change. In a report via the BBC, the accountancy giant PwC has confirmed this belief for our future.

Old Jobs May Go But New Ones Will Replace Them

I think it was a joke in the Simpsons, but if robot workers replace you on the factory floor, somebody still needs to know how to repair and replace them. PwC seems to agree that robots will not replace the human workforce factor, it will simply change it. An argument I think I largely agree with for the future.

John Hawksworth head economist at PwC has said: “Major new technologies, from steam engines to computers, displace some existing jobs but also generate large productivity gains. This reduces prices and increases real income and spending levels, which in turn creates demand for additional workers.”

Robots And AI Will Remain Controversial With The Critics

Despite the couple hundreds of years of history to back this up, there will of course still be those who are convinced that the robots and AI are either going to kill us or take our jobs. I’m surprised no one has suggested yet that they’ll steal our women too!

In truth though, I don’t worry about this and I don’t think you should either.

