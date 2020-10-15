Airplane Mode – Desert Bus Meets Economy Class Flying!

Following the recent release of Microsoft Flight Simulator, we have what undoubtedly represents one of the best flying games in recent memory. If that has proven to be too much of an adrenalin rush for you, however, there is a far more sedate alternative. Yes, releasing later today on Steam,. ‘Airplane Mode’ provides you will all the thrills and spills of flying. Albeit, rather than sitting in the captain’s seat, you are instead in economy class… and possibly next to a crying baby!

Perhaps ‘Airplane Mode’ is better described as a survival horror than a simulation…

Airplane Mode

No, this isn’t a joke. Airplane Mode is a newly released ‘simulator’ that, similar to the classic joke gaming release ‘Desert Bus’, gives you a real-time experience sat in an economy class seat on an airplane. Offering you the opportunity to find ways to pass the time on either a 5½ hour flight (or 2½ if you prefer), all in real-time, you can watch the TV, look out the window, read the flight safety manual, fiddle with your phone! The only limits are your imagination! Well, that and what you can access in your exceptionally limited personal space.

Some of the games key features include:

Taxi, take-off, and landing.

Fairly accurate satellite imagery of your flight path.

Snacks, premium beverages, and meal service (incl. fish option).

Carry-on bag with a book, headphones, pen, and charging cable.

Overhead reading light and complimentary aircraft information card.

Inflight safety video produced by IFC’s in-house team of expert air hosts.

Randomized events on every playthrough, such as turbulence, bad wifi, and delays.

Authentic ambient noise—whose baby is that???*

Inflight entertainment system featuring a flight tracker and hit movies of the 1930s.

Our award-winning magazine, Stratospheres, filled with articles, crosswords, and Sudoku.

Where Can I Try This Out?

As mad as this ‘game’ sounds, there is a part of me that suspects that this could end up being exceptionally popular with some people and, who knows, it may end up replacing (or joining) ‘Desert Bus’ as an annual charity event! – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can visit the official Steam store website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!