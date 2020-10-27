Akasa Gem Pro Fanless Raspberry Pi 4 Case Review

It may have been with us for quite a few years now, but the Raspberry Pi is still a smash hit in the tech community. I’ve seen them used to build micro-computers, programmable robots, digital signage and art installations, portable media players and so much more. However, there’s one extremely popular use that’s very close to my heart, arcade gaming. The Raspberry Pi 4 is one of the latest and greatest incarnations, offering impressive performance that’s proved a big hit with the gaming and emulation community. That being said, a compact system that’s good enough to run games well typically does a lot of other things well too.

Akasa Gem Pro

To get the most out of our Raspberry Pi 4, we’re going to be running it flat out, ensuring we can run the most demanding games possible without compromising on performance. To do that, we’re going to want a thermal solution. Fortunately, the AKASA Gem Pro is both a case and a cooler in one. It uses an aluminium construction that will keep the Pi 4 well protected, but also acts as a built-in heatsink to ensure the system stays cool. The added bonus is that it’s also completely silent, making it an appealing choice for many applications.

Of course, I built this arcade machine in the early days of lockdown and it’s running a Ryzen 3400G. It’s still on the desk right next to me, and I expect it will be there for years to come. The Pi 4 has a lot of appeal for this system, as it’s low power and low noise, and takes up a lot less space too. Check out the original feature here.

Akasa Gem Pro Features

Superb Cooling Performance – Aluminium casing naturally dissipates heat into the surroundings for effective thermal temperature reduction without cooling fans.

Excellent Quality – Silver sandblasted anodised aluminium body for durability, thermal efficiency and long-lasting use.

Functional Design – All ports and slots of the Raspberry Pi 4 case align perfectly for easy access, including GPIO, LEDs and microSD card. Wi-Fi signal window optimises wireless connection.

Highly Compact – Lightweight case perfectly balances cooling performance with size, with a compact heatsink top cover and custom-made aluminium thermal kit.

Compatibility – Designed for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

Akasa Gem Pro Specifications

Material: Silver sandblasted anodised aluminium

Dimensions: 96 x 75.6 x 34.3 mm

Motherboard Support: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B

Product code: A-RA09-A2S / A-RA09-M2S

I/O

Type-C Power Supply: 1

Micro HDMI: 2

Stereo audio & composite video: 1

Dual USB 2.0: 1

Dual USB 3.0: 1

Ethernet: 1

MicroSD: 1

GPIO: 1

LED Light Holes: 2

Wi-Fi Signal Window: 1

What AKASA Had to Say