AKASO V50 Pro 4K Action Camera Review

AKASO V50 Pro

For reasons I can’t quite determine, the powers that be at eTeknix always think it would be a good idea if I was to test and review the action cameras we get sent. I can only draw two conclusions from this; either they think I’m a really active person or they think I need to get out more!

Well, if I have to go outside, I might as well do it with the AKASO V50 Pro. An action camera packing plenty of features including 4K recording capability at 30 frames per second.

Features

Various recording resolutions available including 4K/40FPS, 2.7k/30FPS, 1080p/60FPS, and 720p/120fps

2-inch touch screen

Stunning Native 4K Video and 20MP Photo

Adjustable Field of View (FOV)

Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)

Capture Highlights without Touching Camera (via remote)

Instant Share – Connect the camera to your smartphone. Share your pictures and videos directly to social media

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official AKASO V50 Pro website via the link here!