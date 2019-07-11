AKASO V50 Pro 4K Action Camera Review
Mike Sanders / 2 hours ago
AKASO V50 Pro
For reasons I can’t quite determine, the powers that be at eTeknix always think it would be a good idea if I was to test and review the action cameras we get sent. I can only draw two conclusions from this; either they think I’m a really active person or they think I need to get out more!
Well, if I have to go outside, I might as well do it with the AKASO V50 Pro. An action camera packing plenty of features including 4K recording capability at 30 frames per second.
Features
- Various recording resolutions available including 4K/40FPS, 2.7k/30FPS, 1080p/60FPS, and 720p/120fps
- 2-inch touch screen
- Stunning Native 4K Video and 20MP Photo
- Adjustable Field of View (FOV)
- Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)
- Capture Highlights without Touching Camera (via remote)
- Instant Share – Connect the camera to your smartphone. Share your pictures and videos directly to social media
Specifications
For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official AKASO V50 Pro website via the link here!