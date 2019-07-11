AKASO V50 Pro 4K Action Camera Review

/ 2 hours ago

AKASO V50 Pro

For reasons I can’t quite determine, the powers that be at eTeknix always think it would be a good idea if I was to test and review the action cameras we get sent. I can only draw two conclusions from this; either they think I’m a really active person or they think I need to get out more!

Well, if I have to go outside, I might as well do it with the AKASO V50 Pro. An action camera packing plenty of features including 4K recording capability at 30 frames per second.

Features

  • Various recording resolutions available including 4K/40FPS, 2.7k/30FPS, 1080p/60FPS, and 720p/120fps
  • 2-inch touch screen
  • Stunning Native 4K Video and 20MP Photo
  • Adjustable Field of View (FOV)
  • Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)
  • Capture Highlights without Touching Camera (via remote)
  • Instant Share – Connect the camera to your smartphone. Share your pictures and videos directly to social media
Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official AKASO V50 Pro website via the link here!

Topics: , , , , , ,

