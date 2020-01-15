AKRacing Create More Female-Focused Gaming Chairs

AKRacing is one of the biggest names in the business when it comes to gaming chairs. Sure, they’re a little more expensive than your common gaming chairs, but then again, most “gaming chairs” from most brands are stamped out in some no-name factory and simply rebranded. AKRacing is bespoke and as they say, you get what you pay for.

If there’s one thing we’ve noticed about the gaming chair market, it’s that it is very male-focused. At least when it comes to proportions. I’ve actually heard complains that the seat is too deep, or the seat doesn’t go low enough, or that the chair is simply to big. I mean, not just from women, but anyone that’s generally a bit smaller in posture and even younger gamers too. So while AKRacing did say that they made this chair for women, it’s not really their full marketing approach, as they can see the wider appeal for an ergonomically smaller chair too.

The chairs do look fantastic though, as they’ve stepped away from the aggressive black leather look. They’re much softer looking, and the pastel colours mixed with the white fixtures really sets them apart from anything else on the market right now.

I mean, I sat in them and they feel fantastic. Admittedly, they’re a little on the small side for me, but I’m a 6ft broad-shouldered man, so it’s literally not built for me. However, my partner would love this chair and even my kids. It’s honestly amazing this gap in the market hasn’t been catered for already. The California Gaming Chair series will be available in white, blue and purple with an MSRP of $379.

This was one of my favourite chairs too, as it was not only finished in white but also featured a more comfortable padding, a new stitched diamond pattern and amazingly, the black is Alcantara! It’s just different enough to really stand out, albeit pictures don’t do it justice.

Finally, we have their lovely Pro Deluxe, which now features high-quality Brazillian leather, improved padding, improved air circulation, and improved ergonomic cushions. I didn’t catch the price on this one, but given the more premium materials, I’d expect it to be quite expensive.

What do you think of the latest AKRacing chairs?

