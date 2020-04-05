Alien Fan Game Releases a Gameplay Video!

With the release of Alien Isolation a little over 5 years ago, the game proved that, in the hands of the right developer, it was possible to make a great game based on the highly popular film franchise. Since then, however, despite how amazing Alien Isolation was, we’ve all been left twiddling our thumbs in terms of anything new on the gaming front.

Well, when such voids are created, fan projects have often looked to step in and, following the release of a new video, it seems that one may be edging ever closer to a release!

Alien – Hope for the Future

The fan game is reportedly being created by just one person who goes under the name “IIapagokc”. Admittedly the video does show the game being a little rough around the edges. In terms of fan projects though, this does have all the hallmarks of achieving what 99% of them don’t. Namely, this one looks like it’s probably going to be released. Better still, at some point in the very near future!

What Do We Think?

Given that the Alien franchise is currently owned by Disney, there’s every chance that the creator may be hit by the dreaded C&D notification at any moment. That being said, however, “IIapagokc” does seem to have taken this into consideration. How? Well, while you can make a donation towards the development of the game, the creator has no official website for it. In fact, as far as I can tell, the game only officially ‘exists’ on the YouTube channel. As such, while Disney might not be too happy about this, there’s probably not much they can do!

In terms of the game itself, we understand that it will act as something of a prequel. With it being set on the “Hadley’s Hope” colony (before everything went completely bonkers) it certainly has a decent concept. Let’s just hope this can get over the finish line!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!