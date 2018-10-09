Alienware Introduces Small and Light m15 Gaming Laptops

Thin is In

When it comes to 2018 model laptops, every company wants to have a smaller and thinner design. The same is true for gaming hardware enthusiasts like Alienware. They are now launching new thinner and lighter version of their gaming laptop called the m15.

These are not only thin and light with their bodies, but also have thinner bezels. Thus providing more screen space on a smaller frame. These new m15 laptops are even smaller than the previous generation Alienware 13 by 14%. Thus, increasing portability.

Furthermore, these new 2018 gaming laptops are also much more powerful. Inside users can choose between either an Intel 8th gen quad-core Core i5-8300H or the six-core i7-8750H. This CPU can be paired up with either NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or GTX 1070 MaxQ 8GBGPU.

Display-wise, the 15.6-inch laptop display is available in three different options. The base model has a full-HD 60Hz IPS panel, or users can opt for a faster 144Hz full-HD TN panel screen. Gamers who have the extra money can also opt for a higher 4K UHD 60Hz IPS variant with 400 nits of brightness.

Each unit comes with 16GB of RAM with up to 1TB of HDD + 1TB of SSD for storage. These m15 laptops have no shortage of connectivity options either, having 3x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x HDMI, 1x mini-DP and 1x Alienware Graphics Amplifier port. Battery options include 60Wh and 90Wh options, which according to Dell can last up to 17 hours on a single charge.

How Much are These Alienware m15 Laptops?

The m15 gaming laptop is available in two colours: Epic Silver and Nebula Red. Both have a starting price of $1,299 USD.