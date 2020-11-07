An All-Black AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU Has Leaked Online

Following the official launch of the AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards late last month, of the reference designs revealed at the time, they all carried a somewhat similar black and silver coloring aesthetic. Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that a mystery all-black Radeon RX 6800 XT may be out there in the wild.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The image below was reportedly placed on a Chinese-based social media platform and, based on the thickness of the GPU, it does appear to be a Radeon RX 6800 XT. To date, however, even with all of the leaked reference designs from AIB partners, there has been nothing suggesting that any model was going to drop the silver in favor of an all-black coloring.

Now, admittedly, the change in color isn’t particularly indicative of anything overly important surrounding the specifications of this particular graphics card. In terms of aesthetics, however, there will undoubtedly be many who consider this design far more visually appealing than the standard AMD model.

What Do We Think?

With no branding visible on the GPU, it’s hard to ascertain as to whether this is an AMD in-house design or whether it’s a reference design from a yet-unknown AIB partner. I mean, in regards to the latter, all it needs to qualify in that regard is a few logo stickers. Between this and the original reference model, however, I must admit to finding this black version more than a little appealing. – Will it ever hit the open market though? Well, with the Radeon 6800 GPUs set to launch on November 18th or November 25th (depending on whether this is an AMD or partner design) we will have to wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!