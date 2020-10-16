All MSI 400 Series Boards Will Support Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Were you hyped to see the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU reveal? Of course, we here at eTeknix were, we love new hardware, it’s what we do! However, there has been a long debate over which motherboards and chipsets would and would not support the upcoming CPUs.

For the upcoming processors, MSI has released the latest AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.1.0.0 for all X570 and B550 series motherboards to perfectly utilize the PCI-E 4.0 performance. So you’ll no doubt want to update your motherboard to that sooner than later.

What MSI Had to Say

“In response to the upgrade demands, AMD also mentioned the BIOS update for selected 400 series motherboards to support RyzenTM 5000 series processors will be ready in January 2021. To respond to our users’ anticipation, MSI is announcing that all 400 series motherboards, including X470 and B450, MAX, or non-MAX products, will provide BIOS updates later on that can support Ryzen 5000 processors. All the evaluation is in progress under the R&D team. A detailed BIOS release schedule will be announced after the BIOS code is provided by AMD. Please stay tuned for the latest information on msi.com.”

Basically, the update is in hand and will no doubt be released to the publish around the time of the AMD launch. This will ensure that all of your 400 series boards, at least the ones from MSI, will support the new CPUs. However, regarding the 300 series motherboards, including X370, B350, and A320 chips, AMD’s current official information points out that they are not supported. However, MSI said that “If AMD makes any official updates later, MSI will also provide the latest information on time.” which to me sounds like it may be possible, but we’ll find out soon I guess!