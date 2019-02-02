All Our Patents Are Belong to You Says Elon Musk

It seems it’s never a dull day for Elon Musk. Just when you think he’s given out all the crazy ideas he can, he comes up with something else. He announced last Thursday that all of the Tesla patents are being made public. Furthermore, he said that anyone can use them in good faith. Why though? To save the Earth. He’s giving back to the world, so people can skip to the good stuff, and get their own energy saving tech into the wild.

“Tesla Motors was created to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport. If we clear a path to the creation of compelling electric vehicles, but then lay intellectual property landmines behind us to inhibit others, we are acting in a manner contrary to that goal. Tesla will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology.”

“Our true competition is not the small trickle of non-Tesla electric cars being produced, but rather the enormous flood of gasoline cars pouring out of the world’s factories every day.”

What’s Next?

Anything is possible at this point, but either way, I think this latest step from both Elon and Tesla as a whole is a very positive one.

