Alphacool Eisfluegel Aurora Flow-Sensor & M.2 SSD Cooler Launched

Alphacool has announced the launch of the new Aurora Eisfluegel high-flow flow sensor. The small compact flow sensor is equipped with 8 addressable digital RGB LEDs for optimal illumination. The speed of the Eisfluegel flow sensor is read out via a normal 3 or 4-pin fan connector. With the help of monitoring software can determine the exact flow rate. With the Eisfluegel Aurora flow sensor, a flow rate between 70 and 300 L/h can be determined. The Eisfluegel Aurora can either be mounted with M3 screws or mounted at any position in the case with the included Velcro mat. Alternatively, Eisfluegel is so light that it can be mounted freely suspended between two hoses or HardTubes.

Alphacool Eisfluegel Aurora Flow-Sensor

In announcing it’s launch, Alphacool has confirmed the following features from the Eisfluegel Aurora Flow-Sensor.

Dimensions (L x W x H): 45 mm x 45 mm x 39.4 mm

Material: Plexi glass

Threads: 2x G1/4″

Numbers of Digital RGB LEDs: 8

Connection: Digital RGB LED 3-Pin JST

Power Digital RGB LED: 5 V

Connection: speed sensor 3-Pin fan connector

HDX Pro Air cooler for M.2 2280 SSDs

In announcing a second product launch, Alphacool has also revealed the HDX Pro Air cooler for M.2 2280 SSDs. M.2 SSDs are enjoying increasing popularity. The extremely fast read and write processes ensure a noticeably faster working performance than normal mechanical hard drives and even standard SSDs can offer. However, the controller chip quickly becomes very warm and after about 60 seconds of continuous load, many M.2 SSDs start to overheat, which leads to a massive performance drop. This is prevented with the Alphacool HDX Pro Air M.2 SSD cooler. The solid aluminium cooler fits on single- and double-sided M.2 SSDs. Despite the larger heat sink, the cooler fits on M.2 slots underneath a graphics card without colliding with them.

Cooler dimensions (L x W x H): 68 mm x 22 mm x 6.4 mm

Backplate dimensions (L x W x H): 68.8 mm x 22 mm x 2 mm

Material: aluminium

Thermal pad conductivity: 3 W/mk

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Alphacool has yet to confirm an MSRP or specific release date for either the Eisfluegel Aurora Flow-sensor and HDX Pro Air M.2 SSD cooler. If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out their official website via the link here!

