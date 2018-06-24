Alphacool Launches New Eissturm Liquid-Cooling Kits

Two New Open-Loop Kits from Alphacool

Alphacool is announcing two new additions to their Eissturm open-loop series kits. Introducing the Blizzard and Tornado, adding more options besides the Hurricane and the Gaming kits released previously. These provide a complete solution out of the box, all of which are compatible and require only installation and refilling. The kits even come with a 1000ml CKC Cape Kelvin Catcher clear, ATX bridging plug, and Y-adapter for the fans.

Unlike all-in-one liquid cooling loop kits, these are expandable and can be integrated into other closed-loop systems. They are require the same type of maintenance as custom-loop systems as well.

What Hardware is in the Eissturm Tornado Kit?

The Tornado comes with a high-end Eisblock XPX CPU cooler, a NexXxuS UT60 copper radiator, a powerful VPP755 silent pump and Eiszapfen fittings. It also uses an Eisbecher D5 150 mm reservoir.

Users can choose between two radiator sizes: 240 and 280mm. Both include a pair of either 120mm or 140mm Eiswind Silent Edition fans.

What Hardware is in the Eissturm Blizzard Kit?

The Eisturrm Blizzard has a similar configuration using a high-end Eisblock XPX CPU cooler, a powerful VPP755 silent pump and Eiszapfen fittings. However, the reservoir is an Eisfach D5 which mounts on two 5.25-inch external drive slot. The radiator is also different, using an Alphacool NexXxuS XT45 copper radiator model instead.

Three radiator sizes are available, including 240mm, 280mm and 360mm XT45 radiators.

How Much Are These Alphacool Eisturrm Kits?

The Eissturm Tornado with a 240mm radiator costs €309.95, while the 280mm costs €324.95. The Eissturm Blizzard 240mm kit on the other hand starts at just €289.95. The larger 280mm radiator costs a little bit more at €299.95. While the largest 360mm radiator has a retail price of €319.95.

All prices are with VAT included, and are available via Alphacool’s website.