Alphacool Launches Water Cooling Solutions for Server Racks

/ 59 mins ago
As hardware gets increasingly more powerful it generates more and more waste heat. This can lead to thermal problems, especially with server racks that have the hardware packed so close together. Compact air coolers are hardly able to dissipate the excess heat from processors. It becomes even more problematic when one or more graphics cards also need to be cooled. At full load processors and graphics cards struggle with temperatures and can quickly start to throttle down their clock rates early due to thermal throttling. With the release of their new water cooling products, however, Alphacool believes it may have a solution to this problem!

Alphacool Server-Based Water Cooled Solutions

Many server operators want simple and cost-effective solutions to solve this problem. Therefore, Alphacool has developed and launched a whole range of water cooling sets for 1 to 4U server racks in cooperation with its Enterprise Solutions customers. All sets can also be individually extended or adapted. Quick-release fasteners, additional pumps, radiator, and graphics card coolers can be added by arrangement and the components can be adapted to individual requirements. The sets are delivered to the customers pre-filled.

Specifications

Alphacool Launches Water Cooling Solutions for Server Racks 1

Where Can I Learn More?

The sets are available immediately from Alphacool and can be ordered as normal from the shop. Alphacool also offers all components as individual products for end customers. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these designs, you can visit the official Alphacool product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these enterprise designs? – Let us know in the comments!

