Alphacool has today announced three new NexXxos ST30 series full-copper pre-filled AIO radiators, and two Eisbaer TPV Extension Kits so you can expand your Alphacool CPU or GPU AIO with the prefilled Alphacool radiators. Connect the quick-release fasteners with the corresponding AIO and enjoy a higher cooling performance. It is that simple.

Alphacool NexXxos ST30 Copper Radiators & Eisbaer Extension Kits

The Alphacool Eisbaer TPV Extension Set offers the easiest way to connect the expandable AIO systems from Alphacool with other components. The Extension Set is compatible with all Alphacool AIO systems for processors and graphics cards. The 12.7/7.6 mm TPV hose is 30 cm long and has a straight Alphacool TPV connection with G¼” thread at one end. At the other end, there is a quick-release coupling with a male or female connection.

The safety quick-release fasteners use a twist lock. This means that the unintentional opening of the quick release fastener is almost impossible.

Price & Availability

The NexXxos ST30 Full Copper 240 mm prefilled AIO Edition is set to be retailed for an MSRP in the region of $69.99. The NexXxos ST30 Full Copper 280 mm prefilled AIO Edition goes for $84.99, and the NexXxos ST30 Full Copper 360mm prefilled AIO Edition also retails for $84.99. – The Eisbaer TPV Extension kit (tube and fittings) are available for $14.95, and the Eisbaer TPV Extension Set 90° (tubes and fittings) at $17.95.

For more information these and other Alphacool products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

