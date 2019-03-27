Alphacool NexXxoS X-Flow 40mm and 80mm Radiators Now Available

Compact Radiators for Server Racks

Alphacool is launching their new NexXxos X-flow series of 40mm and 80mm radiators. Unlike Alphacool’s U-flow radiators, these X-flow units have the connector on each end. Furthermore, these are compact and can easily fit in 1U or 2U server rack setups due to the height restrictions.

As usual, Alphacool uses copper. That is because it has a thermal conductivity of almost 400 W/(mK). Meanwhile, the often used aluminium only has a thermal conductivity of less than 235 W/(mK).

What 40/80mm Rad Sizes are Available?

Four options are available for the 80mm version: single, dual, triple or quad. Users can even mount fans front or back, with the quad version supporting up to 8x 80mm fan for example.

On the other hand, the 40mm version has more to choose from. Aside from providing up to a quad radiator option, Alphacool also offers a Penta (5 or 10 fans), Hexa (6 or 12 fans) and Hepta (7 or 14 fans) model.

How Much are These Alphacool Radiators?

These NexXos X-flow 40mm radiators start at just €59.95 for the dual version, while the hepta version costs €104.95.

As for the 80mm version, the dual starts at €79.94 while the quad version has an MSRP of €99.95.

All are available directly from Alphacool’s website or their various partners worldwide.

