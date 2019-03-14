Alphacool Radeon VII GPX-A Waterblock Now Available

Full-Coverage with ARGB

It took a while, but it is finally here. Alphacool‘s new full-coverage GPX-A waterblock for AMD’s Radeon VII video card is now available.

With a thick plexi cover, users can see through the cooling engine as well as the video card PCB underneath. Which also illuminates nicely with RGB LED lights. This uses a 3-pin addressable RGB header, so it can connect with compatible ARGB motherboards.

Which Video Cards is this Alphacool Waterblock Compatible With?

This block is compatible with the following:

PowerColor Radeon VII, 16GB HBM2, HDMI, 3x DP (AXVII 16GBHBM2-3DH)

ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon VII 16G, 16GB HBM2, HDMI, 3x DP (90-GA1100-00UANW)

Sapphire Radeon VII, 16GB HBM2, HDMI, 3x DP, full retail (21291-01-40G)

ASUS RADEONVII-16G, Radeon VII, 16GB HBM2, HDMI, 3x DP (90YV0CY0-U0NA00)

MSI Radeon VII 16G, 16GB HBM2, HDMI, 3x DP (V803-883R)

XFX Radeon VII, 16GB HBM2, HDMI, 3x DP (RX-VEGMA3FD6)

Gigabyte Radeon VII HBM2 16G, 16GB HBM2, HDMI, 3x DP (GV-RVEGA20-16GD-B)

How Much is the Alphacool GPX-A Waterblock for Radeon VII?

The full coverage waterblock is now available for €126.89 and is available via Aquatuning’s website in the EU.