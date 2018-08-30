Alphacool Launches Basic and Light Eiskoffer Tube Bending Kits

Two More Options for Liquid Cooling Enthusiasts

Alphacool is adding two alternate versions of their fully packed Eiskoffer hard tube bending kit. They are now available in ‘Light’ and ‘Basic’ versions, with less accessories at a more affordable price. These new kits makes sense for many users who do not need the full Eiskoffer kit.

What is Included in the Alphacool Eiskoffer Light Kit?

The Eiskoffer Light is a barebones version of the Eiskoffer kit. It contains the essential basic equipment necessary for manipulating a hard tubing for water-cooling. This includes a circular arc mandrel, and a multi-angle mandrel for common bend types.

The kit also has fitting stops for measuring the length of the hard tubing by simulating the exact depth of the fittings. Alphacool also includes attachments with pin stop for accurate measurement, plus bending inserts for both 13mm and 16mm hard tubing.

To pass on the savings further, this kit comes in a box protected by fitted foam inserts instead of a flight case like the Eiskoffer.

Complete Basic Tool-Kit List

Fitting stop mandrels (2x)

Straight mandrel with pin stop (4x)

Circular mandrel (1x)

Multi-angle bending mandrel (1x)

Bending insert for 13/10 mm HardTubes (1x)

Bending Insert for 16/13 mm HardTubes (1x)

M4.5 x 50 wood screws (10x)

M5 washers (10x)

What is Included in the Alphacool Eiskoffer Basic Kit?

The Eiskoffer Basic is a step up from the Light version, and is available in a flight case like the full-fledged Eiskoffer kit. Albeit smaller, and more portable.

The kit contains two circular arc and two multi-bending mandrels of differing sizes. Users can create more complex bends with this kit than the Light version. Alpahcool even throws in a professional deburring tool, for perfectly fitting-ready cuts.

Complete Basic Tool-Kit List

Fitting Stopper mandrel (2x)

Straight mandrel with pin stop (4x)

Circular mandrel, small (1x)

Multi-angle bending mandrel, large (1x)

Circular mandrel, large (1x)

Multi-angle bending mandrel, small (1x)

Bending insert for 13/10 mm HardTubes (1x)

Deburring tool (1x)

bending Insert for 16/13 mm HardTubes (1x)

M4.5 x 50 wood screws (10x)

M5 washers (10x)

How Much Are These Eiskoffer Bending Kits?

The Eiskoffer light is available now for €89.95, while the Eiskoffer basic costs €119.95. The full Eiskoffer Professional bending kit is also available for €199.95. All prices have VAT included.