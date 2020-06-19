Alphacool Reveals 5 New NexXxoS Large-format Radiators

Alphacool has today unveiled five new NexXxoS series DIY liquid cooling radiators. These include the XT45 Full Copper 1260 mm SuperNova, XT45 Full Copper 1080 mm Nova, XT45 Full Copper 200 mm, XT45 Full Copper 400 mm, and ST30 Full Copper 560 mm radiator V.2 The XT45 Full Copper 1260 mm SuperNova Radiator has 400 x 400 x 45 mm of pure cooling surface for nine 140 mm or four 200 mm fans.

No other Alphacool radiator offers as much surface area in a single product. Alphacool NexXxoS XT45 1080 mm Nova offers 350 x 350 x 45 mm of pure cooling surface for nine 140 mm or four 200 mm fans. Only one other Alphacool Radiator offers more cooling surface in one unit.

Alphacool NexXxoS Large-format Copper Radiators

As usual, Alphacool also uses pure copper for the NexXxoS 200 mm XT45 Radiator. The end chambers, water channels and cooling fins are all made of copper and are a unique selling point worldwide. As a result, Alphacool radiators have been among the most popular and best on the market for many years, providing the perfect foundation for every water cooling system

Where Can I Learn More?

If you are looking for an extreme cooling solution for your (presumably) extreme PC build, then it seems pretty clear that Alphacool has you covered here. If you do, therefore, want to learn more you can visit the official product pages of the NexXxos radiators via the following links:

