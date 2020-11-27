Alphacool Unveil Water Blocks for Sapphire/MSI RX 6800 GPUs

Alphacool has today announced the launch of the Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A block for the Radeon MSI RX 6800/6800 XT Gaming X Trio and the Radeon Sapphire RX 6800XT Nitro+ graphics cards. The blocks offer outstanding cooling performance thanks to the full cover design. The new backplate, which is included with the coolers, also contributes to this. This stabilizes the graphics card and ensures an even contact pressure of the cooler. The cold plates are made of solid nickel-plated copper. The coolers cover all relevant components such as voltage converters and the graphics memory.

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Radeon RX 6800XT Nitro+ with Backplate

Compatible With:
– Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming 16GB GDDR6

MSRP: €126.99

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Radeon RX 6800/6800XT Gaming Trio X with Backplate

Compatible With:
– MSI Radeon RX 6800 Gaming X Trio 16G, 16GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP
– MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio 16G, 16GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP

MSRP: €126.99

Where Can I Learn More?

For more information on these new water block designs (and their other wide range of cooling solutions), you can check out the official Alphacool website via the link here!

What do you think? Is your PC system water cooled? If so, what technology do you use within it? – Let us know in the comments!
