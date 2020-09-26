Alphacool Unveils Custom 3090/3080’s Water Block Designs

Alphacool has announced the launch of several new coolers that are ready to pre-order for Geforce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards. These include coolers for the Asus Strix and TUF series and coolers for the MSI Gaming X Trio series. The new coolers cover all important components like voltage converter, graphics memory, and of course the GPU. Also, any other important areas that tend to get hot are also cooled via liquid.

To ensure the best possible heat transfer, Alphacool uses special 1 mm thick Ultra Soft thermal pads for all surrounding components, which snuggle particularly well to the components. The incredibly soft consistency of the Ultra Soft thermal pads behaves similar to a thermal paste after heating. Due to this perfect coating, the heat transfer is much better than with standard thermal pads.

All Eisblock Aurora coolers for the RTX 3080 and 3090 models are delivered with backplate. It is not necessary to purchase them separately. Like all Eisblock Aurora coolers, these models offer a comprehensive Digital RGB, sometimes better known as aRGB, illumination.

Eisblock Aurora Plexi GPX-N RTX 3090/3080 Gaming X Trio with Backplate

Compatible with:

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio, 24GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10G, 10GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

MSRP with Backplate: €136,98

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Plexi GPX-N RTX 3090/3080 TUF with backplate

Compatible with:

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 OC

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 OC

MSRP with Backplate: €136,98

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Plexi GPX-N RTX 3090/3080 ROG Strix with backplate

Compatible with:

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC

MSRP with Backplate: €136,98

Alphacool Eisblock Aurora cooler for the Reference cards

In addition to the new coolers, the compatibility list of the already available Alphacool Eisblock Aurora cooler for the Reference cards has now been extended to include the EVGA models. The PCB corresponds to the Reference Design, but in a significantly extended version. Therefore, the cooler does not cover the entire PCB, about 3.5 cm of the PCB remain uncovered. However, there are no components that require passive or active cooling in this area.

The new compatible EVGA models of the Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Plexi GPX-N RTX 3090/3080 with Backplate (Reference) cooler are:

EVGA Geforce RTX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming (10G-P5-3881-KR)

EVGA Geforce RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming (10G-P5-3883-KR)

EVGA Geforce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming (10G-P5-3885-KR)

More on the Way!

Alphacool is currently working on several other cooler models which will soon be released for pre-order. These include the following models:

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Founders Edition

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Founders Edition

MSI Ventus RTX 3080

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC

Gigabyte RTX 3090 Eagle OC

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC

Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC

For more information, you can check out the official Alphacool website via the link here!

