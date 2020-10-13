Alphacool Unveils its Eisblock ES for Reference 3090/3080 GPUs

Alphacool has today announced the launch of its Eisblock ES Acetal GPX-N RTX 3080/3090 GPU water-cooling block. The block is specially developed for the server sector, but, nevertheless, it also fits into normal desktop computers or small form factor cases. A special feature of this block is the terminal with the G1/4″ ports is located at the rear end of the cooler. This arrangement saves space and makes it much easier to lay and connect the tubing, especially in server cases.

Alphacool Eisblock ES

Alphacool naturally only uses copper in its water coolers. In the Eisblock ES Acetal GPX-N RTX 3080/3090 the copper is nickel-plated. Compared to the previous models, Alphacool has improved the type of nickel plating again, which significantly increased the acid resistance.

Compatibility

In announcing it’s launch, Alphacool has confirmed that the Eisblock ES Acetal is compatible with the following graphics card models (Please note that further additions may be made to this list in the future):

RTX 3080

Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity (ZT-A30800D-10P)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC (ZT-A30800J-10P)

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 10240 MB GDDR6X (VCG308010TFXMPB)

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 10240 MB GDDR6X (VCG308010TFXPPB)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iChill X4 10240 MB GDDR6X (C30804-106XX-1810VA36)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Twin X2 OC 10240 MB GDDR6X (N30802-106XX-1810VA34)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iChill X3 10240 MB GDDR6X (C30803-106XX-1810VA37)

Palit GeForce RTX™ 3080 GamingPro (NED30800191A-132AA)

Palit GeForce RTX™ 3080 GamingPro OC (NED3080S191A-132AA)

Galax GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit DP*3/HDMI (38NWM3MD99NN)

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit DP*3/HDMI (38NWM3MD99NK)

Gainward RTX 3080 Phoenix

Gainward RTX 3080 Phoenix GS

Galakuro NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080 GG-RTX3080-E10GB/TP

RTX 3090

PNY GeForce RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB, 24576 MB GDDR6X (VCG309024TFXPPB)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X3, 24576 MB GDDR6X (C30903-246XX-1880VA37)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X3, 24576 MB GDDR6X (N30903-246X-1880VA37N)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4, 24576 MB GDDR6X (C30904-246XX-1880VA36)

Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity, 24576 MB GDDR6X (ZT-A30900D-10P)

Palit GeForce RTX™ 3080 GamingPro (NED3090019SB-132BA)

Palit GeForce RTX™ 3080 GamingPro OC (NED3090S19SB-132BA)

Galax GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24GB GDDR6X 320-bit DP*3/HDMI/ (39NSM5MD1GNA)

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24GB GDDR6X 320-bit DP*3/HDMI/

Gainward RTX 3090 Phoenix

Gainward RTX 3090 Phoenix GS

Galakuro NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090 GG-RTX3090-E24GB/TP

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Alphacool hasn’t confirmed the specific release date for the Eisblock ES Acetal nor how much it will cost. If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out their official website via the link here!

