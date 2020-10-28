AlphaSync Canine Pure Base 500 Gaming PC Review
Peter Donnell / 12 mins ago
Is it time to invest in a new gaming PC? You know, the one you said you’ll need for working from home? Then how about the new Canine system from AlphaSync! It’s certainly an exciting time to invest in a new PC, with a lot of great new games on the horizon, and a great selection already actually. Then we have the latest CPUs from AMD, the new Nvidia graphics cards and much more to enjoy. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB included, paired up with the AMD 3800X CPU, the Canine is sure to be a competitive system for any resolution you desire to game or any refresh rate you wish to reach.
AlphaSync Canine
AlphaSync is one of the most upfront system makers out there, and straight-up tell you the performance of their systems. It makes my job easier, I don’t have to benchmark it now. Albeit, I will, because the boss would get mad at me. As you can see, it smashes through popular titles even at 4K. Plus, you’ll benefit from the NVMe SSD, fast ram, and other great quality components of this system.
Specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Cooling: AURAFLOW X 240 AIO
- Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 (2 x 16GB)
- Hard Drive: Seagate 500GB FireCuda 520 NVMe M.2 & Seagate 2TB BarraCuda
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
- Power Supply: Corsair 850W RM850X
- Motherboard: ASUS PRIME X570-P
- WiFi: AC1200
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home
- Case: be quiet! Pure Base 500 Window – Black
For in-depth specifications please check out the official product page here.