AlphaSync Canine Pure Base 500 Gaming PC Review

Is it time to invest in a new gaming PC? You know, the one you said you’ll need for working from home? Then how about the new Canine system from AlphaSync! It’s certainly an exciting time to invest in a new PC, with a lot of great new games on the horizon, and a great selection already actually. Then we have the latest CPUs from AMD, the new Nvidia graphics cards and much more to enjoy. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB included, paired up with the AMD 3800X CPU, the Canine is sure to be a competitive system for any resolution you desire to game or any refresh rate you wish to reach.

AlphaSync Canine

AlphaSync is one of the most upfront system makers out there, and straight-up tell you the performance of their systems. It makes my job easier, I don’t have to benchmark it now. Albeit, I will, because the boss would get mad at me. As you can see, it smashes through popular titles even at 4K. Plus, you’ll benefit from the NVMe SSD, fast ram, and other great quality components of this system.

Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Cooling: AURAFLOW X 240 AIO

AURAFLOW X 240 AIO Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 (2 x 16GB)

16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 (2 x 16GB) Hard Drive: Seagate 500GB FireCuda 520 NVMe M.2 & Seagate 2TB BarraCuda

Seagate 500GB FireCuda 520 NVMe M.2 & Seagate 2TB BarraCuda GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Power Supply: Corsair 850W RM850X

Corsair 850W RM850X Motherboard: ASUS PRIME X570-P

ASUS PRIME X570-P WiFi: AC1200

AC1200 Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Case: be quiet! Pure Base 500 Window – Black

For in-depth specifications please check out the official product page here.