AlphaSync Luna Diamond-7 Gaming PC Review

We seem to be making a habit of having AlphaSync systems here at eTeknix, but that’s no bad thing, as we’ve loved their previous efforts. Their latest is the Luna Diamond-7, a pretty powerful gaming rig that’s sure to play the latest and greatest games for just under £1000. It targets the most common resolutions of 1080p and 1440p, and features a mixture of powerful hardware that’s maybe just starting to show its age. However, that does still mean an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and an Nvidia RTX 2070, which have been with us a while, but by no means are slow components in their own right.

AlphaSync Luna Diamond-7 Gaming PC

You get quite a bit for your money with this system though, such as a custom PC case with tempered glass on the front and side. You get four built-in RGB fans, an RGB cooler, and both and SSD and HDD to ensure you get a good mixture of speed and capacity for your storage. It’s ticking all the right boxes so far, so let’s grab the box and dive in for a closer look!

Features

Now, AlphaSync do things a bit differently to many system integrators. They tell you the performance before you buy it. They build their systems and benchmark them, then share the expectations. This way, you know you’re going to get something competitive. As you can see, this system is built well for 1080p and 1440p, albeit it’s still OK at 4K but you may want to dial things down to medium. Of course, we’ll be running our own benchmarks today too.

Specifications

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7GHz

16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 240GB SSD

Gigabyte RTX 2070 Windforce

WIFI, Windows 10 Home

3 Year Warranty (1yr parts 3yr labour)

