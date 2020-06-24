AlphaSync Luna Mech Ryzen 3 3300X 5600XT System Review

I love a full-throttle kick-ass liquid-cooled extreme gaming PC, but just like anyone else I can look in my wallet and suddenly think, oh actually, I better dial things back a bit. At just £749.99 the AlphaSync system I’m testing today is certainly appealing to my wallet more than my heart. The AlphaSync LUNA Mech isn’t setting out to be the fastest PC we’ve tested. It’s certainly not going to be the slowest either of course. But as for what matters, it features the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-core and 8-threads, and AMD Radeon 5600 XT graphics card.

AlphaSync

This system is a bit of an oxymoron, in that it’s both premium and budget. It’s cheap for a gaming PC, but they’ve done it with expensive components and I’m certain you could do similar for less. However, I’m certainly not complaining that they’ve stuck with premium Corsair, ASUS and MSI components. It’ll certainly look like a more expensive system with these options! There’s plenty of storage, 4-cores and 8-threads from the CPU, a decent graphics card, and it seems a pretty well-rounded system overall.

Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000MHz (1x16GB) Hard Drive: 240GB Maxtor Z1 2.5″ SSD & 2TB Seagate BarraCuda

MSI Radeon RX 5600XT Mech OC Power Supply: Corsair 550W CV550

ASUS PRIME A320M-K Cooling: AMD Wraith Spire

300N Operating System: Win 10 Home x64

Configure this AlphaSync system here.

Performance

eBuyer and AlphaSync do things a little bit differently. They build their systems and then tell you the performance. I mean, you would think this would be a common practice, but it’s not. They promise the system will deliver good performance at the settings they listed.

They recommend this PC for “High-quality settings in all games” and “1080p” monitors.

What AlphaSync Had to Say

“AlphaSync prebuilt gaming PCs are all hand-built to order by a dedicated team of builders using the best-branded components. Prebuilt PCs are better value, come with full warranties, arrive fully tuned and ready to go right out of the box. Why go through the frustration of sourcing your own components, building a PC and worrying whether the thing will actually work when you can buy a high spec prebuilt gaming PC for less money and have it delivered tomorrow?” – AlphaSync

Packaging

The Luna Mech comes in a pretty large and durable box, which is, of course, a good thing.

Open it up, and you’ll find a soft but durable foam padding around the PC its self. Plus, there’s some spacing cardboard and a box of components.

There’s a protective bag over the case its self too.

In the component box, there’s the power cable, and all the drivers and instruction books from the included hardware.

The glass comes with a protective film on it, and a little warning for the truly stupid.

They’ve used a foam mould to keep everything in place. It worked great, the system arrived in perfect condition.