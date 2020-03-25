AlphaSync Threadripper 3960X RTX 2080 Ti Water Cooled Gaming PC Review

When I reviewed the AlphaSync Canine Spec-7X Gaming PC a little while ago, I was very impressed with what it had to offer. However, that was more of a daily consumer/gamer PC based on Ryzen hardware. This system we’re reviewing today is basically that same PC, but better in every respect. Stepping up to a Threadripper 3960X CPU, with 24 core at a whopping 4.5 GHz. There’s now 64GB of fast memory, even more, and even faster storage, and a much more powerful PSU.

AlphaSync 3960X

However, it’s the heavy hitters, such as the ASUS TRX40-Pro motherboard, as well as the ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti Gaming graphics card, and Corsair H100i RGB Platinum liquid cooling that gets my really excited. All of it comes housed in the very sexy Corsair 500D RGB SE Premium PC case. So when you come to the last page and see how much all of this costs, don’t act like you’re surprised, it’s pretty much all the best of the best.

Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X Memory: 64GB Corsair Vengeance RGB 3000 MHz 4 x 16GB

64GB Corsair Vengeance RGB 3000 MHz 4 x 16GB Hard Drive: 500GB Seagate Firecuda 520 NVMe & 4TB BarraCude

500GB Seagate Firecuda 520 NVMe & 4TB BarraCude GPU: ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti Gaming 11GB

ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti Gaming 11GB Power Supply: Corsair HX1200

Corsair HX1200 Motherboard: ASUS PRIME TRX40-Pro

ASUS PRIME TRX40-Pro Cooling: Corsair H100i RGB Platinum

Corsair H100i RGB Platinum WiFi: AC1200

AC1200 Operating System: Win 10 Pro

Win 10 Pro Case: Corsair 500D RGB SE Premium

Configure this AlphaSync system here.

Performance

eBuyer and AlphaSync do things a little bit differently. They build their systems and then tell you the performance. I mean, you would think this would be a common practice, but it’s not. They promise the system will deliver good performance at the settings they listed.

They recommend this PC for “maximum quality settings in all games” and “3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) or 3840 x 2160 (4K)” monitors.

What AlphaSync Had to Say

“AlphaSync prebuilt gaming PCs are all hand built to order by a dedicated team of builders using the best branded components. Prebuilt PCs are better value, come with full warranties, arrive fully tuned and ready to go right out of the box. Why go through the frustration of sourcing your own components, building a PC and worrying whether the thing will actually work when you can buy a high spec prebuilt gaming PC for less money and have it delivered tomorrow?” – AlphaSync

Packaging

The AlphaSync Threadripper system is a bit of a beast, so it’s not all that surprising that it comes in a fairly massive box too.

On the interior, you’ll find they’ve used a more flexible and compressible foam, it’s much better than polystyrene, and cleaner to handle too.

Tucked into the side of the box, a small component box and the spare PSU cables bag.

There’s nothing terribly exciting though, just the remaining bits and tools from the components; PSU cable, ThreadRipper socket tool, etc.

Out of the box, you’ll find heavy-duty plastic wrap on all of the panels of the chassis, as well as plastic film on the tempered glass windows.

Before you boot, open the door and remove the packing foam panel that’s keeping the GPU and other components in place.