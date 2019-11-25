AlphaSync Unleash Their PC Gaming Black Friday Deals

/ 1 min ago

You’ve heard of eBuyer, but did you know they’ve also got one of the hottest PC brands of the year too? Their PC building team at AlphaSync is pretty fresh to the market but is proving a big hit with consumers. Now, with Black Friday deals upon us, we’re sure they’re about to be even more popular.

AlphaSync has shared with us a few of their most popular deals. However, they’ve got a lot more on offer, so be sure to check the link at the bottom to check out the rest of their range, as well as more deals!

CANINE OMEGA-i9

WAS: £2999.97 – NOW: £2799.88 – SAVING: £200.09

  • I9-9900KS
  • ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080Ti
  • 32GB CORSAIR RGB RAM
  • 512GB INTEL NVME
  • 4TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
  • CORSAIR H100i RGB
  • CORSAIR SPEC-OMEGA CASE

https://www.ebuyer.com/919159

CANINE ZEN-X

WAS: £2349.99 – NOW: £2199.96 – SAVING: £150.03

  • RYZEN 9 3900X
  • ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2070 SUPER
  • 16GB CORSAIR RGB RAM
  • 240GB SSD
  • 4TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
  • CORSAIR H100i RGB
  • CORSAIR 465X iCUE CASE

https://www.ebuyer.com/914013

CANINE CORE-220

WAS: £1799.99 – NOW: £1599.96 – SAVING: £200.03

  • I7-9700KF
  • ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080 SUPER
  • 16GB CORSAIR RGB RAM
  • 500GB SAMSUNG 970 EVO NVME
  • 4TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
  • CORSAIR H100i RGB
  • CORSAIR 220T iCUE CASE

https://www.ebuyer.com/914011

CANINE LUNA SPEC-XT

WAS: £1149.99 – NOW: £979.94 – SAVING: £170.05

  • Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Radeon RX 5700XT
  • 16GB CORSAIR RAM
  • 240GB Corsair MP510 NVMe SSD
  • 1TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
  • CORSAIR SPEC-04 Tempered Glass

https://www.ebuyer.com/914006

See more of the range here.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives