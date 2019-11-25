AlphaSync Unleash Their PC Gaming Black Friday Deals
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
You’ve heard of eBuyer, but did you know they’ve also got one of the hottest PC brands of the year too? Their PC building team at AlphaSync is pretty fresh to the market but is proving a big hit with consumers. Now, with Black Friday deals upon us, we’re sure they’re about to be even more popular.
AlphaSync has shared with us a few of their most popular deals. However, they’ve got a lot more on offer, so be sure to check the link at the bottom to check out the rest of their range, as well as more deals!
CANINE OMEGA-i9
WAS: £2999.97 – NOW: £2799.88 – SAVING: £200.09
- I9-9900KS
- ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080Ti
- 32GB CORSAIR RGB RAM
- 512GB INTEL NVME
- 4TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
- CORSAIR H100i RGB
- CORSAIR SPEC-OMEGA CASE
CANINE ZEN-X
WAS: £2349.99 – NOW: £2199.96 – SAVING: £150.03
- RYZEN 9 3900X
- ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2070 SUPER
- 16GB CORSAIR RGB RAM
- 240GB SSD
- 4TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
- CORSAIR H100i RGB
- CORSAIR 465X iCUE CASE
CANINE CORE-220
WAS: £1799.99 – NOW: £1599.96 – SAVING: £200.03
- I7-9700KF
- ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080 SUPER
- 16GB CORSAIR RGB RAM
- 500GB SAMSUNG 970 EVO NVME
- 4TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
- CORSAIR H100i RGB
- CORSAIR 220T iCUE CASE
CANINE LUNA SPEC-XT
WAS: £1149.99 – NOW: £979.94 – SAVING: £170.05
- Ryzen 7 2700X
- Radeon RX 5700XT
- 16GB CORSAIR RAM
- 240GB Corsair MP510 NVMe SSD
- 1TB SEAGATE BARRACUDA
- CORSAIR SPEC-04 Tempered Glass