Amazing Resident Evil 4 HD Project is Almost Ready!

We love a good remaster project, and this is certainly one of the most ambitious we’ve seen for a while. A team has been working on giving Resident Evil 4 a fresh look. From 4K textures to improving the game’s lighting, little has been left untouched. What’s mad is that they’re doing it out of passion, this isn’t an official overhaul but simply a fan-made mod!

The two fans working on this are located in the US and Sapin, and after six years of working on this, they’re finishing up chapters 4-2 and 4-3 right now. With just Chapter 5 to go, they’re really making great progress.

While their work is based on Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition, it certainly goes much further. They’re tinkering with 3D models, textures, lighting and more to get this game looking incredible.

What’s more, you can actually play their project right now. Yup, if you want to download the latest build from the team, just head over to their download page here.

Check out the video below, which is available in 4K60 if you’ve got the display and internet for such things. Resident Evil 4 has NEVER looked this good! There’s no audio though, that’s not a glitch.

Head over to re4hd.com for more updates.