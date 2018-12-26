Amazon Alexa Crashed Due To Christmas Day Rush

Amazon Alexa Crashed On Christmas Day

I daresay that for this Christmas (or should that be last Christmas now) many Amazon Dot Echo (or other Alexa related products) were discovered under the Christmas tree. In fairness, although I got mine much earlier, 2018 was the year in which the assistant officially joined our household. Admittedly, I generally tend to use her mostly as a glorified egg-timer and radio player. She does, however, have her uses.

In a report via The Guardian, however, it seems that the Christmas day rush put a bit too much of a strain on her.

Alexa Offline!

The crash reportedly occurred at 10 am. A time in which many people would’ve been attempting to user set-up their brand new devices or, at the very least, hook them up to Alexa. It would, of course, also have been bombarded with more than a few questions and requests as people wanted to try it out.

Many were, however, given the response “Sorry, I’m having trouble understanding you right now.”

Back Online

The crash only occurred for a few hours and is certainly back-up now. It is, however, a testament to just how popular the Amazon product has become. More so, just what a major role it played in yet another Christmas. Amazon might, however, perhaps try and be a little more prepared for next year.

What do you think? Do you own an Amazon smart device? What do you use it for? – Let us know in the comments!