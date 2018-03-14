Amazon and Twitch Giving Away Free Games to Prime Users

Free Games to Keep for Prime Subscribers

It has been more than four years since Amazon acquired the live streaming service Twitch. The move was part of Amazon’s efforts to expand and tap into the gaming market through Twitch’s large userbase.

A little over a year ago, they have begun offering their own Amazon Prime subscribers perks on the streaming platform. This includes ad-free viewing and discounts on games bought on Amazon.com. Amazon Prime subscribers also automatically get Twitch Prime subcription.

Now they are expanding the perks even further, by offering not just discounts but actual complete games for free.

What Games is Amazon Giving Away for Twitch Prime Members?

The new “Free Games with Prime” program intends to give subscribers a collection of free games every month. The first two include first-person shooter Superhot and supernatural mystery graphic adventure game Oxenfree. Both games came out in 2016 and have a 9/10 rating on Steam.

Furthermore, all eight games from Twitch’s Indie Amplifier program will be made available for free over the next few months. Starting with Shadow Tactics, and strategy-RPG Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation. The 2.5D beat ’em up Mr. Shifty will be available for Twitch Prime members for the first time this month as well.

That is a total of five free games to start, forever for subscribers to keep in their collection. In fact, this is just for March. For the month of April, Amazon will be giving away Tales from the Borderlands, SteamWorld Dig 2, Kingsway, Tokyo 42 and Dubwars.

