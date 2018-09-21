Amazon Announces New Echo Sub Smart Speaker

Powerful Subwoofer for the Echo

Amazon has announced a new companion subwoofer for their Echo smart speakers. Simply called the Echo Sub, the 202 x 210mm 4.2kg device adds rich bass to your music experience.

The Echo Sub delivers down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a 6″ woofer. When paired with your Echo device, it is able to fill the room with music and activates easily through voice command. It has a maximum acoustic output of 103dB @1M ground plane and has a crossover frequency of 120 Hz – 150 Hz adaptive low-pass filter.

It only has a single port at the back and that is for the power plug. Otherwise, it connects via Dual-band Wi-Fi supporting 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) network standards.

However, it does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks. It is accessible and controllable via the Alexa App, which is available on Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices.

How Much is the Amazon Echo Sub?

The Echo Sub is available by itself if you just want to add bass to your setup. These are now on pre-order for $129 USD and will be released on October 11. It is also available with a stereo pair currently at 24% off, dropping the price to $249 USD. As usual, these Echo stereo speakers are available in charcoal, heather gray or sandstone. However, the Echo sub is only available in charcoal.