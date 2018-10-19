Amazon Announces Plans For 1000 Tech Jobs In The UK

Amazon is already well on the way to becoming one of the most prolific employers in the UK. With their warehouses dotted throughout the country, many have found work ensuring that online orders are fulfilled. It seems, however, that the online retailer wants to bring more jobs to the UK. These jobs, however, will be in a far more technology-based sense.

In a report via eandt, Amazon has announced plans to hire around 1000 workers in the UK for ‘silicon-valley’ type research and development.

Good News For The UK

With the company currently building premises at the Hanover Building in Manchester, it is believed that they plan to employ 600 people for that office alone. It is, however, thought that the company also plans to open two further offices in the UK with Edinburgh and Cambridge thought to be the location.

What Will They Do?

Rather than dealing with the online retail aspect, the job roles are reported to be specifically for technology, software, machine learning and research development. In other words, high-tech design to hopefully bring new products and innovations to Amazon in the future! It’s certainly a positive move for the UK. Particularly during the current difficult Brexit negotiations.

If you, therefore, are in the UK and think you might be of use, keep your eyes open. Particularly on their website. It seems more than likely in the coming months that they’ll soon be looking for tech-minded people to join the company!

What do you think? Would you like to work for Amazon? – Let us know in the comments!