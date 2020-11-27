Amazon Courier Caught Stealing a Customers PS5

Following the release of the PS5 earlier this month, there have been a growing number of reports from Amazon customers that despite successfully placing their order, and having notifications saying that it had been delivered, their shiny new next-gen console was nowhere to be found. This clearly led to many accusations that their delivery drivers were simply more than a little aware of what the PS5 packages looked like and some of them had decided to keep them for themselves. Put simply, it was suspected that in instances of ‘missing deliveries’, the drivers were ultimately just stealing them!

Well, following a report via Eurogamer, one such Amazon delivery driver may have just been photographed right in the middle of the act!

Amazon Courier Caught Stealing PS5!

The unnamed Amazon driver was captured on CCTV by an Oxfordshire mother who was eagerly awaiting the arrival of this PS5 as a birthday present for her 16-year-old son. In the video footage (which hasn’t yet been made available), the driver can reportedly be seen around the back of their van for a few minutes handling a few parcels. After delivering packages to a number of adjoining houses, however, the driver then gets back in his van carrying what looks like a suspiciously PS5 shaped package and then drove off.

Following very little success with Amazon customer support over the incident (beyond a very generic ‘we will investigate’), a member of the family decided to drive to their local Amazon depot and confronted the sites manager with the footage. After confirming that the delivery driver was employed/utilized by the company, the site manager said that the individual would be immediately fired!

Simply Not Good Enough!

Following the incident, Amazon has issued a statement saying “We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers. The delivery associate will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon.” – For many still wondering where their PS5 is, however, this is seemingly damning confirmation of what is really happening to them!

More so, for the family in question, Amazon’s response has been pretty terrible. Initially looking to replace the console, the company later contacted them to just offer a flat refund. Adding insult to injury, however, they only offered the family £5 in compensation (a figure that was later revised to £50).

Make no bones about it though, with this now apparent confirmation of couriers stealing PS5’s, this is turning into an absolute PR disaster for Amazon and, quite frankly, I personally wouldn’t be ordering my next-gen console from them after seeing all of this news break! – I simply just couldn’t trust it to arrive. And worse, their response to the issue has been absolutely awful!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!