Amazon Launch Big Ryzen Discount Sale

Ryzen Discount Sale on Amazon

Admittedly the 2nd generation Ryzen processors might soon be on the way, but Amazon is offering you the chance to grab a massive bargain on some of the 1st generation processors. If you are, therefore, looking for a processor upgrade, but perhaps lack the funds for the new releases, you might want to check this out.

Whats on sale?

The sale is offering massive discounts on a large range of Ryzen processors. To save you some time though we have picked out what we believe to be some of the best deals available.

Ryzen 3 1200 – £77.98

Starting on the entry-level of the scale, the Ryzen 3 1200 provides a lot of bang for luck for just £77.98.

While the performance figures will obviously not be on the sale level as other Ryzens, this is a solid performer.

On sale for £77.98, this is well worth a look. – You can check out the product page here!

Ryzen 5 1600 – £148.79

The Ryzen 5 1600 was for many the ‘go-to’ mid-range option in the range.

Offering the best balance of performance while keeping a reasonable budget in mind, this was a highly-popular model.

On sale for just £148.79 with a 32% discount – You can check out the product page here!

Ryzen 5 1600X – £160.98

Perhaps the most popular Ryzen processor of the generation the Ryzen 5 1600x provided what many believed to be the best option for the entire range. As I write this now, I currently have one of these sat in my PC.

For only £12 more than the standard 1600, you get a significantly greater performance from this processor and of the entire sale, I think this would be my recommendation.

Available for £160.98 with a sweet 36% discount in place – You can check out the product page for it here.

Higher Performers

Ryzen 7 1700X – £241.98

Perhaps the most popular processor in the Ryzen 7 range, the 1700x was the perfect balance of price and performance.

On sale for £241.98 this product only has a slight discount of around 10% – You can check out the product page here!

We would perhaps first though recommend you check out our last recommendation.

Ryzen 7 1800X – £265.98

For those looking towards the top end performance in the current Ryzen series, you can’t go far wrong than getting the Ryzen 7 1800x.

Available for just £25 more than the 1700x you are getting a fair performance increase here for not a lot more money.

Available for £265.98 it is available for almost half price! – You can check out the product page here!

What do we think?

Admittedly, the brand new 2nd generation Ryzen processors are just around the corner and the cynic in me suggests that this is Amazon’s attempt to shift as much of the current series as possible. That being said though there are some fantastic deals on offer here.

If you were looking for an inexpensive upgrade, you can’t go wrong with any of the above.