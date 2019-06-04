Amazon Launches ‘Clicks & Mortar’ Pop-Up Stores in the UK

Amazon Launches ‘Clicks & Mortar’ in UK

Over the last year or so, Amazon has launched a number of physical store locations in America to help try and promote their online website. It is, after all, a lot easier (or perhaps more compulsive) to buy a product if you can see and feel it.

In a report via SkyNews, however, it seems that Amazon is keen to bring a similar platform to the UK by launching their very first ‘Clicks and Mortar’ pop-up store.

What Can We Expect?

With the first store opening in Manchester, Amazon plans to create at least other stores throughout the UK. Rather than promoting their online business, however, the stores have primarily been opened to allow local retail partners a ‘forum’ for showcasing their products. Well, that and hopefully making some money in the process.

The Manchester Store, for example, has allowed 10 partnered local retailers the opportunity to get their products literally onto the high street.

Criticism

Despite the launch, there has been more than a little criticism against Amazon for opening the stores. Largely due to their questionable tax practices which many consider has provided them with an unfair advantage other more established high street retailers. A factor that has played a significant role in the collapse of many large groups.

If you are, however, in the Manchester area, it could well be worth checking out. You never know what you might be walking out with!

What do you think? Are these stores a good idea? – Let us know in the comments!