Amazon Launches New IPX8 Water-Proof Kindle Paperwhite

Now Waterproof with 2x Storage

Amazon has released the latest version of their Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. Now it boasts IPX8 water-protection, effectively making it water-proof and can survive immersion in over two meters of water. It is also the thinnest and lightest Kindle yet, utilizing a flush-front design. The 6″ display is 300 ppi and glare-free and reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Furthermore, Amazon has doubled the storage of the base model from 4GB to 8GB. So users can hold a lot more. Users can also opt for a larger 32GB version. Best of all, Amazon has also finally added Audible support via Bluetooth. So users can pair it with speakers or headphones for e-book listening. In addition to Bluetooth, it also has Wi-Fi and optional free cellular connectivity.

Since you can practically take it anywhere now that it is water-proof, you should be able to read anywhere as well. Which is why there is built-in 5-LED lighting. Moreover, the battery lasts for weeks on a single charge.

How Much is the 2018 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite?

The base 8GB model starts at $129 USD, while the 32GB version costs $159 USD. Note that both of these are ad-supported units, although they also available ad-free equivalents for $20 more.

Meanwhile, the top-end 32GB ad-free version with WiFi + 4G LTE costs $249 USD. Which is the same starting price as the 7″ Kindle Oasis.