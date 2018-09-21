Amazon Now Has an Alexa Voice-Controlled Microwave Oven

Alexa! Cook my Popcorn

Amazon is continuing their Alexa home coverage with the launch of a new Alexa-enabled microwave oven. Perhaps one of the most essential tools in any modern kitchen, the microwave oven gets plenty of daily use. So it only makes sense that Amazon would release a voice-controlled version of it. This would enable busy moms for instance, to just shout commands at it while holding the baby. Sure, they still need to put the actual item inside. But this microwave oven is smart enough to adjust the temperature and length of time it needs to warm whatever you put in it.

Say you just want to warm up your coffee. Then you can tell Alexa to “reheat” it, or you can tell it exactly what level of heat (1 to 10) and how long in minutes or seconds it needs to stay in there. There are also plenty of voice presets for commonly microwaved food. This includes rice, popcorn, potatoes and more. Plus, if and when you do run out of pop-corn, Alexa can order it for you automatically from Amazon.

How Much is the Amazon Basics Voice-Controlled Microwave Oven?

The microwave measures 439 mm x 358 mm x 256 mm and weighs 9.9kg with a cavity size of 0.7 cu. ft. Although it is not quite as powerful as the typical 1000W or 1100W microwave, since it only has a 700w rated power.

Hopefully, Amazon decides to release a more powerful version later. However, the good news is that this keeps the price of this unit low. In fact, it only costs $59 USD and will be released on November 14, 2018.