Amazon Prime Day 2019 Will Be a 48-Hour Sales Event
Ron Perillo / 1 hour ago
Massive Sale for Prime Members on July 15 and 16
Prime Day is a massive exclusive sales event similar to Black Friday for Amazon prime members. Last year, Amazon extended the sale to 36-hours, and in 2019 they are extending it further. This year, it will now be a two-day sales event running on July 15 and 16. Specifically, the Amazon Prime sale will begin on midnight (Pacific Time).
In fact, Amazon is already showing a preview of what to expect. Including big discounts on their Echo and FireTV products. This includes a 43-inch Toshiba 1080p FireTV Edition for just $179.99 USD (regular price $299 USD).
Last year, the Fire HD 8 tablet costs $50 on Prime Day (normally $80), with the Fire HD 10 costing $100 (normally $150). Even the Fire 7 tablet was available for only $30 (normally $50).
Expect the Amazon Echo to also drop to at least $70 (normally $100). Meanwhile, the Echo Dot was available for as low as $30 (normally $50).
Can I Get Discounts Even as a Non-Prime Member?
Unfortunately, these massive discounts are exclusive only to Prime subscribers. This costs £79 anually or users can opt to pay £7.99 monthly. This includes free one-day shipping with Prime Video benefits as well in the UK. In the US, subscription costs $12.99 a month or $119 annually. Although they get free same-day shipping option. American subscribers also get the most options since the majority of Amazon warehouses are based out of the United States.
Amazon does however, offer a free, no-questions-asked 30-day trial. So that might be worth looking into.
Furthermore, other online e-tailers such as Walmart, Target and eBay generally hold their own counter-sales event during Prime day as well. So those looking for better bargains have alternate options as well. Unless they are specifically looking for Amazon-made products.