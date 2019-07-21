Amazon Releases First Trailer for The Expanse Season 4

Amazon is taking the covers off of season 4 of The Expanse via a new trailer at the San Diego Comic Con 2019. The show is of course, the beloved SyFy show they rescued from cancellation.

Set several centuries into the future, the solar system is divided between three major factions: Earth, Mars and the Belters. The latter being the working-class alliance of settlements around the asteroid belt and outer planets.

What is Season 4 Going to be About?

The fourth season will follow the fourth installment Cibola Burn of the book series by author James S.A. Corey. The end of season 3 sees the opening of the gates built by the ancient civilization. So season four will follow the crew of the Rocinante as well as the flood of humanity pouring out to explore the galaxy.

Earth’s United Nations wants to methodically catalogue new planets in the galaxy, but other factions have other plans. Some do not have time to wait, and thus another set of conflict arises. It will be a bloody and messy galactic-wide gold rush.

You can watch the trailer below for a quick preview of what to expect:

Amazon has also released an extra 5 minute preview clip. This shows the crew of the Rocinante landing on a new planet called Ilus.

When Will Season 4 Premiere on Prime?

Viewers will be able to start streaming the latest season starting December 13th, 2019 on Amazon Prime.

