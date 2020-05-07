Amazon Starts Accepting Z490 Motherboard Pre-Orders!

Following the formal confirmation of the Intel Comet Lake-S platform, if you are planning on transitioning to their latest range of processors, you’re going to need a new motherboard! Fortunately, with most of the Z490 designs already revealed, if you are set to make the move, you probably already have a good idea as to which model/s you’re going to pick from!

Well, if you wanted to make sure it arrived with you promptly on or around the release date, then pay attention. Amazon has just started accepting pre-orders for Z490 motherboards!

Z490 Motherboards – Preorders Being Taken!

In terms of what’s available, the choice is surprisingly large and unless you have a very specific model in mind, you’re undoubtedly going to find something here to suit your needs.

In terms of price though, with most models starting at around $149 (and a similar price in Sterling), this can potentially go up to over $300 with some of the more premium designs being around the $400 mark (albeit, we’ve just seen a Gigabyte Z490 board on the UK site for £500!).

Where Can I Check It Out?

If you want to learn more about these deals, then a quick check of Amazon should point you in the right direction. We have, however, already done the hard work for some of you (depending on your region).

With retailers looking to ship them on May 20th, if you want to make sure yours is on the way, now might be the time to act! You always want to get that pre-order in nice and early!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!