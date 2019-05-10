Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Reveals Blue Moon Lunar Lander

Jeff Bezos Reveals Lunar Lander

It might have taken around 60 years, but we finally have something of a space race again as both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos battle with their respective companies to be the first to get commercially out of this world.

While we have seen more than a lot to be encouraged by with the SpaceX program, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has just revealed his ‘Blue Moon’ Lunar Lander which he hopes can get people back there by 2024.

What Do We Know About It?

The main concept of the lander is to specifically arrive at the Moons South Pole. From there it can use rovers to mine ice which can then be converted into hydrogen as a fuel source.

As such, the main concept of the rover is to provide a platform for infrastructure. In other words, the potentially to have a permanent moon base.

Elon Musk

The announcement hasn’t, of course, stopped Elon Musk poking a little fun at the design. While it’s hard to say with any certainly, I think it’s safe to assume he’s not quite as confident as Jeff Bezos might be.

Oh stop teasing, Jeff 😉 pic.twitter.com/wuWPENcSE1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2019

What Do We Think?

The prospect of mankind going back to the moon in the near future is certainly more than a little exciting. With more and more announcements and developers in this private programs, it seems that it may again be within our grasp.

Like many, I perhaps won’t believe it until I see it, but is it time to start getting a little excited?… maybe!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!