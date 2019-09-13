AMD 19.9.2 Drivers Updated for Borderlands 3 and More

Today is a great day for gamers, as Borderlands 3 has finally landed! However, if you’re rocking an AMD graphics card, you may want to update your drivers. The Radeon RX 5700 graphics card will certainly benefit. In Borderlands 3, it’s said to gain up to 16% FPS vs the 19.9.1 drivers. A welcome upgrade, I think you’ll agree

AMD 19.9.2 Drivers

Another big boost for AMD fans is Radeon Image Sharpening. The feature has now been added to the Radeon RX 590, Radeon RX 580, Radeon RX 570, Radeon RX 480 and Radeon RX 470 graphics card. This is for both DirectX 12 and Vulkan applications and games.

Change Log

Support For

Borderlands 3: Up to 16 % FPS improvement on the Radeon RX 5700 graphics card running Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition version 19.9.2 vs. 19.9.1 drivers.

Radeon Image Sharpening: Now available on Radeon RX 590, Radeon RX 580, Radeon RX 570, Radeon RX 480 and Radeon RX 470 series desktop graphics products for DirectX 12 and Vulkan applications.

Fixed Issues

With V-sync enabled FPS may be locked to 30 on some displays set to 75 Hz refresh rates.

System instability may be experienced on some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations when watching video content in a web browser.

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.

Radeon Settings may list core clocks as not available with some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations.

How to Update

Simply hit the check for updates button in your Radeon software. If you’re running a clean install, then you can head over to the AMD software page here.