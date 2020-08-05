AMD 20.8.1 Driver Optimized for Horizon Zero Dawn, Grounded & Hyper Scape

It’s update time yet again. Sure, it sucks having to update all the time, but it never hurts to get the best performance from the latest games either! The new update comes optimised for Horizon Zero Dawn, Grounded, and Hyper Scape.

While AMD hasn’t given us many performance figures, we do know that the Radeon RX 5700 XT gains 9% in Grounded while using the Epic Preset. Not too shabby really.

Of course, there’s the usual range of bug fixes too. A V-sync bug in Doom Eternal, some general software bugs, and error message. The full change log is below, and just hit update in your AMD software to get the fixes.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1 Driver Release Notes

Support For

Hyper Scape™

Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition for PC

Grounded™ RS-338 The Epic preset on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT offers up to 9% better FPS performance playing Grounded with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.1 versus the Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2.



Fixed Issues