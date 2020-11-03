AMD 5600X Cinebench Result Shows Big Single-Core Gains

Following the official launch of the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors last month, one of the biggest points Team Red was keen to emphasize was that the single-core performance offered via their new Zen 3 architecture had been significantly increased. Put simply, these new CPUs would be far better (compared to prior Ryzen generations) in terms of raw gaming performance.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that we now have some independent results confirming this further as the humble Ryzen 5 5600X managed to achieve a score of over 600 in the Cinebench 20 benchmarking tool!

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Representing what will initially be the ‘starting point’ of the new Ryzen 5000 processors, achieving a score of 609 is already more than a little impressive. When you consider, however, that AMD has already confirmed that the Ryzen 9 5900X scores 631 points in this exact test, it would seemingly all but confirm that across the entire range a score above 600 is easily achievable.

Why is this important? Well, with many games performance being primarily driven by single-core operations, this result would suggest that practically regardless of which AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU you choose, they should all offer consumers some significant gains in gaming performance and, almost certainly, even in notable excess to the best Intel currently has on the market!

What Do We Think?

As always, when it comes to either graphic cards or processors, we will reserve any final judgment we have until we test them ourselves. While this result should, therefore, be taken with a moderate grain of salt, it is again more than indicative that when the Ryzen 5000 series releases on November 5th, consumers are almost certainly going to have some amazing CPUs to choose from!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!