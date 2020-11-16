AMD 6800 XT Ashes of the Singularity Benchmark Leaks

With the Radeon RX 6800 XT set to launch on November 18th, there is clearly already a lot of anticipation surrounding this graphics card and particularly after the impressive (but not confirmed) gaming benchmarks released by AMD. So, will Team Red finally have a competitive GPU to match Nvidia’s top-end designs? – Well, we’ll find out in just a few day’s time!

Following a report via Videocardz, however, a leaked benchmark from Ashes of the Singularity has appeared online and, within it, it does give us an idea as to what we can expect from the 6800 XT and, although not 100% reliable, it certainly does look encouraging!

AMD 6800 XT Ashes of the Singularity Benchmark

Now, this isn’t the first time we have seen a GPU performance leak on the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark, and if you’ve read any of those prior reports we’ve made in those situations, you probably already know what we’re going to say next. Put simply, although interesting and indicative, AotS isn’t a widely used benchmarking tool and, with it lacking any solid comparison methodology, it’s hard to come to any firm conclusions.

Putting that aspect to one side, however, with the leaked result below, it does, at least in theory, seem to confirm that the Radeon RTX 6800 XT might offer a gaming performance that is around on par with the Nvidia 3080 and even the 3090.

What Do We Think?

As noted above, while certainly interesting, take these leaked benchmarking results with a hefty grain of salt. With the November 18th release date quickly approaching, rest assured we’ll be ready to bring you all of our benchmarking testing results that are conducted under an exceptionally tight comparative methodology between various AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

Put simply, keep checking our website and social portals because as soon as we can tell you just how good the AMD Radeon 6000 GPUs are, we will!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!