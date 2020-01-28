AMD Adrenalin 20.1.4 Comes with Warcraft 3 Reforged Support

If you own an AMD graphics card, then you’ve probably noticed that since the beginning of the year (which was, incidentally, only 28 days ago) there have already been a lot of driver updates released.

With the latest just coming out (20.1.4), this now brings us to four (not including a 5th ‘hotfix’)! I think we can all agree, that’s rather a lot for within less than a month!

So, with the release of Adrenalin 20.1.4, what do we get this time? – Well, for me, a rather stark reminder that Warcraft 3 Reforged is coming out today!

AMD Adrenalin 20.1.4

As part of the official driver update notes, the latest AMD driver brings the following support and fixes:

SUPPORT FOR –

Warcraft III: Reforged™ With high presets on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 11% better performance playing World of Warcraft® III: Reforged™ with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.1.4 than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.3.RS-331

Journey to the Savage Planet™

FIXED ISSUES –

Red Dead Redemption 2™ may experience square or blocky textures on some terrain during gameplay when using Vulkan® API.

Some Vulkan® API games may experience a crash or application hang when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled.

Text overflow is observed in toast messages for some languages.

Radeon ReLive may fail to switch recording to desktop when Radeon Software is open.

Grand Theft Auto™ 5 may experience a system hang or black screen at launch when opening Radeon Overlay while in-game, or after performing a task switch while in-game.

Audio may intermittently be missing from Radeon ReLive recordings near the end of recorded clips.

Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.

What Do We Think?

Well, while I don’t (currently) own an AMD graphics card, I am more than a little grateful for the reminder that Warcraft 3 Reforged is released today. A game that, somehow, managed to fall off my radar.

So, how can you install this latest version of the AMD drivers? Well, in most cases, a quick check of the Adrenalin app should prompt you to update to the latest version. Failing which, you can always manually download it (and learn more of the details) via the link here!

Being the 4th update this month, however, I imagine that AMD owners are getting rather tired of seeing new driver updates. Even if they are bringing support to games! Hopefully, this is the last for a little while, but I have my doubts!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!